Tamra Judge is providing a graphic update on her healing journey after getting a brow lift.

“Day three and the swelling’s making a statement. Progress isn’t always pretty, but it’s happening. 💆🏼‍♀️✨,” Judge, 56, captioned a video shared via Instagram on Sunday, September 1. In the video, Judge’s face looks patchy and swollen, a side effect she attributed to the CO2 laser used in the plastic surgery procedure.

“Okay guys, this is day three. It’s supposed to be the worst of it when it comes to swelling,” she said. “You can see it’s all the way down my chest, but you can imagine what it feels like.”

Judge’s graphic video cut to another clip from later in the day, which showed her face had swelled significantly. “[The] swelling is supposed to be at its worst right now,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared. “I don’t know how it could get any worse. I feel like my skin’s gonna burst.” She also added that her skin was “getting oozy” as well.

“[I can] barely open my eyes,” she continued. “Hoping to turn a corner tomorrow. Little oozy [on] my neck and chest, the swelling is pretty bad but it doesn’t really hurt. It just feels really tight.” She noted that her doctor had “promised” her she would “turn a corner after this, so I’m excited about that. But overall, looking like it’s supposed to look. Nice and crispy.”

The Bravo personality has been providing regular updates on her brow lift recovery since she first posted about it via Instagram on Saturday, August 31.

“OK guys, I made it. I am one hour in recovery,” she said in a video after her surgery, which showed Judge with bandages wrapped around her face. “I don’t feel bad. My eyes are all blurry cause there’s like, I don’t know, something like vaseline in there or something. But let the healing begin.”

In her caption, Judge took the time to thank the doctors who oversaw her procedure. “Taking you all along on my journey! I visited Dr. Donald Mowlds in Newport Beach, who works alongside Dr. Ambe, for a brow lift, CO2 laser, and a blue chemical peel,” she wrote. “Seven years ago, I had a lower facelift but skipped the upper — like painting the house but forgetting the trim. Stay tuned for updates!”

Judge, who has never been shy about her plastic surgery, got a lower facelift in 2017.

“I call it a comeback,” she said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2018. “It’s just a mini. Don’t call it a facelift, call it a comeback! That’s my season 13 tagline.”