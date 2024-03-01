Richard Lewis’ widow, Joyce Lapinsky, thanked fans for their “loving tributes” in her first public statement since the comedian’s passing on Tuesday, February 27.

Lapinsky, 72, shared her appreciation in a statement shared via Lewis’ X account two days after his death.“This is Joyce, Richard’s wife. Thank you for your loving tributes,” she wrote on Thursday, February 29. “He would be beyond thrilled and so touched, as am I. In response to the many queries , I know Richard would appreciate donations in his memory to the Los Angeles based charity http://comedygivesback.com or the charity of your choice.”

Lewis died after suffering a heart attack at his home in Los Angeles.

Comedy Gives Back, the cause that Lapinsky linked to in her statement, is a charity aimed at providing a safety net for the comedy community. According to its website, it provides “financial crisis relief, mental health and chemical dependency treatment sponsorship and continued community support.”

Lewis and Lapinsky had been together since 1998 when they met at an album release party for Ringo Starr. They married in 2005.

Since Lewis’ death became public on Wednesday, February 28, dozens of actors and comedians have come forward to share their condolences and tributes to the actor known for his roles in Robin Hood: Men in Tights and on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Larry David, creator and star of Curb, said he sobbed over the passing of his friend, who appeared in more than 40 episodes.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” David, 76, told USA Today. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

HBO released a statement as well, saying, “We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and Curb Your Enthusiasm families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter.”

Like David, Jon Stewart added a touch of humor to his statement, saying, “Sleep well Richard … I’ll try to take good care of our face,” in a nod to Stewart and Lewis’ similar facial features.

Lewis revealed in 2023 that he had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for the past two years. In his statement, he reflected on Lapinsky’s support.

“In real life, I’m still crazy, but I’m far happier and more grateful than I’ve ever been,” he said. “Marriage has a lot to do with that.”