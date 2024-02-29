Larry David got emotional after learning about the death of Richard Lewis.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me,” David, 76, told USA Today in a statement on Wednesday, February 28. “He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob and for that I’ll never forgive him.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday that Lewis died at age 76. “Richard Lewis passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles last night after suffering a heart attack,” read a statement from his publicist.”

Lewis and David collaborated on more than 40 episodes of the hit HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Similar to David, who created the show, Lewis portrayed a fictionalized version of himself. Lewis announced in 2021 that he would not make more appearances because he was recovering from three surgeries. Lewis later changed his mind and made a one-scene appearance before returning for additional episodes in season 12, which is currently airing on HBO.

The network released a statement after Lewis’ death, which read, “We are heartbroken to learn that Richard Lewis has passed away. His comedic brilliance, wit and talent were unmatched. Richard will always be a cherished member of the HBO and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ families, our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all the fans who could count on Richard to brighten their days with laughter.”

Lewis joked about death in an episode from earlier this month.

“I’m leaving you in my will. I’m tweaking it, and you’re in it.” David told Lewis, who replied, “When I die, I want you to know how much I cared about you. You’re my best friend. You’re getting it.”

Despite fictional David saying he didn’t want the money, Lewis would not take no for an answer. Lewis’ will was mentioned again later in the episode.

“You know, it’s kind of starting to dawn on me what’s going on. You’re putting me in your will because you want me to put you in my will,” David noted before Lewis asked, “Are you out of your f—king mind?”

David went on to question why Lewis thought his friend would die first. “You’re a little ragged right now. I’m in a little better shape than you. You think that? Oh really. I’m going to outlive you by 20 years,” Lewis added.

Lewis is survived by his wife Joyce Lapinsky, whom he married in 2005.