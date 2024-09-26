Richard Simmons’ housekeeper has filed a petition alleging that the late fitness legend’s brother pressured her into relinquishing her role as a co-trustee of Simmons’ estate.

Teresa Reveles filed her petition on Wednesday, September 25, People reported. She alleges that in a “nefarious scheme,” Leonard “Lenny” Simmons and his wife, Cathy, asked her to sign documents that revoked her trustee role while Reveles was “distraught” several days after Richard’s July 13 death.

“For nearly thirty-six (36) years, Teresa lived with Richard, cared for him, and was his closest friend and devoted confidant,” the petition states, per People. “Not surprisingly, Richard named Teresa as one of his successor Trustees of his Trust, wanting and expecting that she would be responsible for administering his Trust should he predecease her.”

The filing claims that Lenny and Cathy brought Teresa “directly to a meeting” about “Richard’s financial affairs” after viewing his body in an open casket. The couple allegedly ignored Reveles’ request to meet later. She alleges that she was confused and signed away her title because she feared losing her rights to the inheritance that Richard left her.

Reveles also claims that she did not have the chance to consult a lawyer before signing the paperwork. With her new attorney, she is seeking to regain her co-trustee role as well as requesting legal action to bar Lenny from using Richard’s image and likeness for personal profit. Lenny and Richard “had not seen each other in person for more than six years prior to Richard’s death,” her filing states.

Richard died in his Los Angeles home just one day after his 76th birthday. ABC News reported at the time that the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from Richard’s housekeeper earlier that day. Richard was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived at his home.

Richard’s official cause of death was later revealed as “accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor,” a Simmons family spokesperson stated in late August.

In July, Reveles told People that she had discovered Richard in his bedroom with his hands balled into fists.

“When I saw him, he looked peaceful,” Reveles recalled. “That’s why I know it was a heart attack. I had a heart attack a few years ago, and my hands did the same.”

She added, “He died happy.”

The day before, Richard had shared a celebratory message with his fans via Facebook, writing, “So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms. I really appreciate that. I don’t know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!”