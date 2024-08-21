Richard Simmons’ cause of death has been revealed one month after the fitness guru died at age 76 on July 13. Richard’s brother, Lenny Simmons, was the one to receive the news.

“This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny received a call from the LA Coroner’s office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor,” the Simmons family spokesperson, Tom Estey, said in a Wednesday, August 21, statement to People. “The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss. … The world has truly lost an angel.”

The outlet previously reported on July 15 that the Medical Examiner’s Office in Los Angeles had deferred Simmons’ cause of death while an investigation and additional testing were conducted. Police noted at the time that there was “no foul play involved” in Richard’s death.

Richard died in his Los Angeles home just one day after his 76th birthday. ABC News reported at the time that the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call from Richard’s housekeeper earlier that day. Richard was pronounced dead at the scene after officers arrived at his home.

One day prior to his death, Richard shared a birthday message with his fans via Facebook.

“So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms. I really appreciate that. I don’t know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!” he wrote in the lengthy post, which also included memories of childhood birthdays.

“My mom never baked our birthday cakes. She bought them from different bakeries,” Richard recalled. “When we were kids we didn’t have any money so in school we made birthday cards. Mine were quite extravagant.”

The television personality previously opened up about his skin cancer diagnosis in March, days after he concerned fans with a message about dying.

“I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am … dying,” Richard wrote via X at the time. “Oh, I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death. Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky … count your blessings and enjoy.”

Richard subsequently clarified that his post was not meant to be taken literally.

“Sorry many of you have gotten upset about my message today,” he wrote via X hours later. “Even the press has gotten in touch with me. I am not dying. It was a message about saying how we should embrace every day that we have. Sorry for this confusion.”