Richard Simmons’ Cause of Death Under Investigation

Richard Simmons’ official cause of death is under investigation.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Los Angeles has deferred Simmons’ cause of death while an investigation and additional testing are underway, People reported on Monday, July 15. Police told the outlet that there “is no foul play involved.”

The fitness legend died in his Los Angeles home on Saturday, July 13, just two days after his 76th birthday. He was pronounced dead on the scene by authorities and his death is believed to be from natural causes.

The morning of Friday, July 12, Simmons shared a birthday message and sent gratitude to his fans on Facebook.

“So many of you have sent me birthday wishes on my Facebook and other platforms,” he wrote. “I really appreciate that. I don’t know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday!”

Simmons — who retreated from the spotlight a decade ago — spoke candidly in an extensive interview with People several days before his death.

“How do you deal with loss? It takes a toll on your heart,” Simmons said. “Some shed many tears, others stare at the sky. It’s so hard to say goodbye. Here is what I know when it’s time for us to go, beautiful angels will greet us with a smile and a hello.”

He said that he knew people “miss” him and that he “missed them too.”

While he remained “in disguise,” Simmons still communicated with fans through phone calls and emails. “When I decided to retire, it was because my body told me I needed to retire,” he said. “I have spent time just reflecting on my life. All of the books I wrote, the videos. I never was like, ‘Oh look what I’ve done.’ My thing was, ‘Oh, look how many people I helped.'”

In March, Simmons was diagnosed with “scary” basal cell carcinoma and had it removed from his body earlier this year.

“[The skin cancer] never came back. So many people have cancer,” he said. “I call them, I sing to them. ‘You’re gonna get through this. You just have to believe that.'”