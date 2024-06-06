Richard Simmons is sending all the good vibes to Princess Kate Middleton.

“I know I ask you to pray for people…I am asking you to please pray for Princess Kate,” Simmons, 75, shared in a social media statement on Thursday, June 6. “She is so beautiful and a wonderful wife and mother. I do hope she is feeling better today.”

Simmons and Kate, 42, are somewhat kindred spirits as he also announced a skin cancer diagnosis earlier this year, sharing the details in a March 19 Facebook post. Previously, Simmons was under intense public scrutiny after it appeared in 2014 that he had gone missing — similar to rumors about Kate earlier this year — which was discussed in the 2017 podcast Missing Richard Simmons and the 2022 documentary What Really Happened to Richard Simmons.

Simmons’ request comes after Prince William attended several events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day in both England and France without Kate, 42, as she continues to undergo treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer. William, 41, did tell veterans at the event she was “getting better” and would “have loved” to be by his side at the memorial.

I know I ask you to pray for people…I am asking you to please pray for Princess Kate. She is so beautiful and a wonderful wife and mother. I do hope she is feeling better today.

Love,

Richard — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) June 6, 2024

In January, Kate underwent a planned abdominal surgery and stayed out of the public eye as she recovered. However, the internet raised questions about the Princess of Wales’ absence from the public eyes. On March 22, she addressed the conspiracies in video announcing that she had received a cancer diagnosis.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both,” she said.

Kate went on to say that her “work has always brought me a deep sense of joy” but would be taking a major step back from her public duties. “For now, I must focus on making a full recovery,” she continued.

Related: Royals Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer Several British royals have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer since the start of their family’s reign. Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that King Charles III received a cancer diagnosis one week after he was admitted to The London Clinic to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure […]

As Kate undergoes treatment, questions about her return have started to swirl.

“Kate’s feeling strong enough to be very involved with the kids,” a source told Us Weekly the magazine’s most recent cover story. “She’s been an active parent.”

The insider added: “Kate’s recovery is going well. She’s not able to see many people because she is susceptible to getting sick and they don’t want her compromised, but she’s up and about.”

Late last month, Kensington Palace briefly weighed in on Kate’s return while discussingthe latest Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood report — but didn’t offer a concrete timeline for her return.

“We have been really clear that [Kate] needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” a Palace aid shared at the time. “She will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”