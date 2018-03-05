Rick Ross has returned home from the hospital after he was found unresponsive in his Florida home last week, TMZ reported on Monday, March 5.

Sources told the website that the rapper was released early Monday morning. He reportedly spent four days in a local hospital and was transferred to a second hospital at some point because of his condition. The outlet claims that Ross is now being cared for in his home.

The cause of the “Hustlin’” rapper’s hospitalization is still unknown, though TMZ says he was suffering from heart-related respiratory problems.

The website reported that Ross was hooked up to a life-support machine that was assisting with his heart and lung functions on Friday, March 2. An unidentified family member strongly denied at the time that he was hospitalized.

Emergency officials were called to Ross’ Davie, Florida, home around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 1, the Davie Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly. An unidentified 911 caller found the “Purple Lamborghini” rapper unresponsive and breathing heavily. When they tried to wake him, they discovered Ross was “slobbing out of the mouth.”

The 42-year-old has a history of seizures — in 2011, he suffered two episodes in the same day and was taken to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, for treatment. Ross later blamed the health scare on lack of sleep.

A photo of a gold watch was posted to Ross’ Instagram account on Sunday, March 4, with the caption, “#FloridaBoy.” Only the watch can be seen in the picture, so it’s unclear if Ross took or shared the photo himself.

