Wedding bells! Ricki Lake wed her fiancé, Ross Burningham, nearly one year after the lawyer got down on one knee.

“We did it! 1/2/22,” the actress, 53, captioned a Monday, January 3, Instagram slideshow from their outdoor ceremony. “Ross and I said I DO!”

The bride rocked an orange dress and a flower crown in the social media upload, standing on a stool to cheer with the groom, 54. The Hairspray star also shared a photograph of herself reading vows at the altar.

The nuptials came 11 months after Burningham proposed to Lake. “Friends, I’m so so so excited to share some good news! I’m engaged!” the former Ricki Lake host captioned an Instagram selfie in February 2021. “This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one. #heartopen #lifeisbeautiful #ibelieveinlove #thisis52 #selflove #nofilter #justhappy.”

The Daytime Emmy winner previously sparked marriage rumors when she posted an August 2021 selfie in a white headpiece. “This life is but a dream,” Lake captioned the social media upload. “For the record, I did not get married. When I do get married in 2022, I will not be wearing this headpiece. Merely attended a lovely outdoor white costume party for a dear friend’s 40th.”

The Masked Singer alum has previously been married twice, first to illustrator Rob Sussman from 1994 to 2004, then to designer Christian Evans from 2012 to 2015. Lake shares two children with Sussman, 56 — sons Milo, 24, and Owen, 20.

The X Factor alum told Celebuzz in 2012 that she is all set with two children. “When you fall in love, the fantasy of making a baby and all that is definitely appealing,” she told the outlet at the time. “But I also love this phase of my life, where my children are 15 and almost 11. It’s really nice to have some freedom to be able to go away and have a balance of a fun kind of life with your husband and also with growing children.”

While celebrating Mother’s Day last year, Lake posted a throwback photo with Milo and Owens, calling herself “the luckiest.”

The New York native wrote in the May 2021 post: “Becoming a mother to these beautiful boys, (now young men) has been my greatest privilege and joy. Happy Mother’s Day!”