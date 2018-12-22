Rihanna Confirms She’s Releasing New Music in 2019

Finally! Rihanna revealed on Friday, December 22, that she is releasing new music next year.

The “Kiss It Better” singer, 30, responded to a fan who commented on a pic Rihanna posted on her Instagram account promoting her Fenty Beauty line.

“But when is the album dropping Robyn?” the fan wrote, using the singer’s first name. “2019,” the Grammy winner replied.

The new album will be the first release since 2016’s Anti, which was nominated for a Grammy and spawned the hits “Needed Me” and “Work” featuring Drake.

Rihanna’s admission comes days after producer Kuk Harrell, who worked on Anti and cowrote her hits “Umbrella” and “Only Girl (in the World)” said the Barbadian songstress’ new album is “incredible.”

During an Instagram Live, the producer was asked, “How’s R9?”

He said of the Ocean’s 8 actress’ ninth studio album, “R9 is great. R9 is amazing. It’s incredible. And that’s all I’m going to say.”

In September Rihanna replied to a fan’s Instagram comment to say that she was working on her new album. “I’m doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy,” she wrote. “When music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis. I’m hype too tho, it can’t come soon enough for me.”

Rolling Stone reported in the summer that RiRi was working on two albums — a dancehall record and a pop album. The outlet claimed that a producer said she had “500 records” to choose from for the reggae-inspired project, while Rihanna has been working with producers Skrillex and Boi-1da on her Top 40 release.

