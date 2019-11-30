Rihanna Runs Into 'Legend' Paul McCartney on Flight





Famous friends. Rihanna was in for a quite a “RihUnion” when she bumped into Paul McCartney on a first class flight from New York to London.

The “We Found Love” crooner, 31, documented the friendly exchange with the Beatles musician, 77, on her Instagram Story on Friday, November 29.

“I’m about to put you on blast Mr. McCartney,” Rihanna says in the clip, which she captioned “@paulmccartney #RihUnion.”

“How are you on my flight,” she continues. “What is going on here? Who is this filming me,” the “Hey Jude” singer jokingly responds, to which Rihanna says with a laugh, “Who is this peasant filming this legend!”

The pair, who bantered in the aisle of the airplane, both landed at London’s Heathrow Airport where they went their separate ways.

Rihanna and McCartney may have joked that they were strangers, but the twosome have actually been friends for years. The singers collaborated on the 2015 hit “FourFiveSeconds,” which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Kanye West was also featured on the song and styled both singers in the music video.

“Kanye came up with the idea of just doing some real street, denim, all-American-type look,” Rihanna explained in the official “FourFiveSeconds” behind-the-scenes video. “Denim never goes out of style. It’s classic, it’s iconic, just like the f—ing Beatles.”

While McCartney may be the “legend” in the bunch, he previously told DIY Magazine that he felt “lucky” to work with Rihanna and West, 42.

“[My manager] just rang me up and said, ‘Kanye’s interested in working with you’. So what would you do? I went, ‘OK great!,’” he explained in June 2018. “I didn’t know what we were gonna do or how it was gonna work, so I just took my guitar along and let him lead the dance. We ended up just talking a lot. I played a few little things and one of them ended up as ‘FourFiveSeconds’ with Rihanna. It’s more a question of me feeling lucky that these people are interested [in working with me] and think that I can bring something to it. For me, I feel great. I like diversity.”