Maybe watching Miley Cyrus twerk is enough to make even Rihanna tired. The "Diamonds" singer, who is as wont to make headlines for her after-hours shenanigans as her chart-topping hits, told British talk show host Alan Carr on Friday, Sept. 27, that her lifestyle has changed.

"Recently I've become a square. I hate partying," she said on a Friday episode of Chatty Man. "I don't know if it's my heels — I don't like standing in my heels for hours. I don't know if it's that, but I've been so bored of it."

PHOTOS: Rihanna's sexiest nude moments

"I don't know if it's because it's the same music every night," she continued of hitting clubs around the world. "Maybe we need some more DJs."

Rihanna, 25, added that despite appearances — including plenty of scantily-clad Instagram selfies — her life is not as glamorous and wild as it might appear.

PHOTOS: Rihanna through the years

"I am such a bootleg rock star. I do nothing, literally," she said of her lifestyle. "I'm embarrassed to say that actually. That's so disgusting. That's f–king pathetic."

In fact, the R&B singer's most recent headline-making antics involved a feud of the virtual variety. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Rihanna and up-and-coming singer Teyana Taylor engaged in a war of words on Twitter after Rihanna supposedly mocked Taylor in an Instagram video.

PHOTOS: Rihanna's strange style

And in a recent interview with Elle Canada, BFF Katy Perry called Rihanna out for her Instagram and marijuana addictions, not her late-night partying.

"I think that Rihanna always looks so fresh and I'm like, 'How do you do that? We all know how much pot you smoke!'" Perry told the publication with a laugh. "'And you don't sleep because you're on Instagram at four o'clock in the morning!'"

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!