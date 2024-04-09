Rihanna Thought Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Were a Couple

Rihanna is a Real Housewives superfan who’s met Kyle Richards, but she’s just as in the dark about what’s going on with Morgan Wade.

When asked by Interview magazine whether she thought Richards, 55, and Wade, 29, were dating, Rihanna replied, “I mean, duh.”

The Grammy winner, 36, went on to admit that she doesn’t have any real intel about the twosome. “Listen, I love Kyle. It’s weird commenting on her relationship because I don’t know the facts,” Rihanna said in the article, published on Tuesday, April 9. “I just feel like she was able to re-observe her marriage through a new lens.”

The Fenty Beauty mogul explained that the dynamic between Wade and Richards made her think the duo were more than friends.

Related: Everything Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade Have Said About Each Other Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards’ close friendship with Morgan Wade has raised eyebrows amid her ongoing separation from husband Mauricio Umanksy. Richards and Umansky opened up about experiencing “a rough year” in their marriage via a joint Instagram statement in July 2023. The pair also seemingly addressed fan speculation regarding the nature […]

“For once, someone else made her feel valued, made her feel like she was cute and quirky and fun and all the great things that maybe were taken for granted before,” Rihanna said of Richards. “And that’s why I believe that there’s something with Morgan, because sometimes, it takes that for you to fight for what you deserve.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, had separated after nearly 30 years of marriage. At the time, rumors swirled that Richards was dating Wade, but Richards and Umansky, 53, shut down speculation about any infidelity.

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage,” they wrote in a joint statement in July 2023. “But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

What’s the Biggest Housewives Moment of All Time?

Late last year, Rihanna bumped into Richards during a trip to Aspen, Colorado. Richards later revealed that the pop star offered her some tips about how to handle questions about her personal life.

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before they shocked fans with their separation in 2023. Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah, from 1988 to 1992. She met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months […]

“[She gave me] all kinds of amazing advice about my marriage, the women and how we’re handling things,” Richards recalled during a March interview on Kelly Ripa’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast.

“I haven’t told anybody this,” the reality star continued. “But she said something that was so amazing to me, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ She said, ‘Next time one of these women wants to know all the details of the intimacies of your marriage, tell them ‘Why do I need to give you the blueprint to my home when I’m already renovated?’”

Richards went on to gush over Rihanna, who’d been shopping at Kemo Sabe, one of Richards’ favorite haunts in Aspen.

“I was like, ‘This woman is so smart. She’s such a woman’s woman,’” Richards said of the “Diamonds” singer. “She was so incredibly supportive and sweet and just such a beautiful person just inside and out.”