Kyle Richards is “still navigating her feelings” for Morgan Wade.

“She really cares about Morgan and there is a strong connection,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that Richards, 55, is “confused” about her love life in the wake of her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

“Kyle was excited to have these feelings after losing connection with Mauricio in their marriage,” the insider adds, noting that both Richards and Umansky, 53, are “deeply hurt” over their split. (Fans have been speculating about Richards and singer-songwriter Wade’s close friendship for months, with both women denying that anything romantic has gone on.)

“Mauricio respects Kyle for not tarnishing her name or speaking out about the details,” the source continues. “He says there was no affair but does take responsibility for making Kyle lose all trust in the marriage.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Richards and Umanksy separated after 27 years of marriage. In a joint statement confirming their split, both Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars denied that there was any “wrongdoing” in their marriage. However, Richards revealed during the RHOBH season 13 finale, which aired in February, that a loss of trust led to the relationship’s demise.

“There were things that happened that made me lose my trust that I wasn’t able to recover from,” she said at the time. When the RHOBH season 13 reunion aired earlier this month, Richards admitted that the ongoing infidelity rumors surrounding their marriage also led to their downfall.

“Did those rumors over the years cause you to chip away at your trust for him?” host Andy Cohen asked. Richards responded, “Yes, and they made me feel insecure. … Of course, there’s always that little voice in my head, what if this is true. People would say these things all the time.”

A second source tells Us that Richards and Umansky are “really done for good” this time.

“Like most married couples, Kyle and Mauricio have gone through their fair share of ups and downs over the years,” the insider adds. “They’ve tried to keep things private and out of the spotlight but obviously it’s all out there now.”

Richards “feels lucky to have an amazing support system” as she navigates this time in her life, the source says. The Bravo star’s “sisters, daughters, and close friends” have been there for her.

“Teddi [Mellencamp] has been an amazing friend to Kyle and stood by her side throughout this whole ordeal,” the insider adds of Richards’ former RHOBH costar. “Kathy [Hilton] and Kim [Richards] have also been there for Kyle in every way.”

There will be more insight into their split on season 2 of Buying Beverly Hills, Umansky’s Netflix series, which debuts on Friday, March 22.

For more details, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.