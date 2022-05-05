They do? Rihanna and ASAP Rocky staged a wedding in his new music video for “D.M.B.,” leading some fans to wonder whether the duo are engaged in real life.

The Fenty Beauty founder, 34, appears throughout the “D.M.B.” video, which was released on Thursday, May 5. In one notable scene, the Barbados native and the rapper, 33, have a wedding ceremony where they wear matching grills: Rocky’s reads, “Marry me?” while Rihanna’s says, “I do.”

In another scene, the duo sit on a fire escape in coordinated fur looks while they enjoy a picnic. The song is an ode to the pair’s journey from friends to more, with lyrics including, “Time to call it what it was / First I thought it wasn’t nothin’ / Probably think I wanna hit and run / Bad girls wanna have fun.” (The title “D.M.B.” stands for “Dat’s My Bitch.”)

The second verse seems to reference Rihanna specifically in the line, “She got bank accounts too / With big amounts, s–t you couldn’t count / Just pick the number that you couldn’t count to.” In August 2021, Forbes declared that the “Diamonds” singer is officially a billionaire.

Rocky confirmed his romance with the Grammy winner in May 2021 after months of speculation about the couple’s relationship status, calling her the “love of my life” in an interview with GQ. “So much better when you got The One,” he added. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Three months later, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that the twosome were talking marriage. “These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works,” the source said in August 2021. “Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, [it] may well happen soon, but there’s no pressure and what matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they’ve got going.”

In January, the duo announced they’re expecting their first child. The “Pour It Up” songstress later hinted that she and her beau weren’t meticulous about deciding when to start a family.

“I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it,” she told Vogue in her May cover story. “I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s–t. We just had fun. And then it was just there on the test.”

The Savage X Fenty designer hasn’t disclosed her due date, but in March, she revealed that she’s in her third trimester. While she missed the Met Gala on Monday, May 2, she was still there in spirit thanks to a digital statue of her in New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that?” the “Umbrella” singer wrote via Instagram. “Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

