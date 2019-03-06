Did Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield Split?

Is it over? Speculation that Rita Ora and Andrew Garfield called it quits on their romance has begun to swirl nearly four months after the two were first linked.

The Mirror reports that the “For You” songstress, 28, and the Amazing Spider‑Man actor, 35, split earlier this year. A source tells the outlet the pair’s “relationship just fizzled out,” adding, “It’s sad but they have both accepted the situation and moved on.”

According to The Sun, however, an insider says Ora “is cut up about the whole situation,” noting Garfield “wanted to lead a more private life.” The British singer and Garfield first sparked relationship rumors in November 2018, when The Sun reported that a romance between them was brewing.

The following month, Ora and the Social Network actor were spotted looking cozy while they strolled through Primrose Hill in London arm in arm, both bundled up for the winter weather. More recently, the X Factor U.K. alum dodged a question about Garfield during an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up.”

After the show’s host asked Ora if she preferred Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man, she replied with a laugh: “You’re making me wake up this morning. I don’t watch Spider-Man. That’s my answer.”

Prior to their whirlwind romance, the Fifty Shades of Grey star dated music producer Andrew Watt, but confirmed in October 2018 that she was single. The California native, for his part, dated Emma Stone for four years before the two called it quits in October 2015.

“They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each other and remain close,” an insider told Us at the time. “It just wasn’t working.”

Garfield was later briefly linked to Jessica Jones actress Susie Abromeit in September 2018.

