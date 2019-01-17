Rita Ora knows how to handle the tough questions. When the singer stopped by “The Morning Mash Up” on SiriusXM Hits 1 on Tuesday, January 17, host Nicole Ryan asked her, “Did you prefer Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man?”

The “Let You Love Me” singer, 28, who’s been linked to the Amazing Spider-Man actor, 35, since late 2018, played coy. “You’re making me wake up this morning,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t watch Spider-Man. That’s my answer.”

Speculation about the pair began in November, when a source told The Sun that a romance was brewing between them. Weeks later, on December 23, they were photographed walking through London arm in arm.

Ora previously dated music producer Andrew Watt, but confirmed that she was single during an October appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. As for what she’s looking for in a potential partner, she said, “I’m very big about personalities. I’m also about attire and the looks and the whole package.”

Garfield was briefly linked to Jessica Jones actress Susie Abromeit in September. Before that, he called it quits with Emma Stone in 2015 after four years of dating. “It just wasn’t working,” an insider told Us at the time. “They still have a lot of love for one another and they are on good terms with each other and remain close.” In May of 2018, Page Six reported that the friendly exes were seen catching up over dinner at Dell’anima in New York City.

