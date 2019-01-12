From daring silhouettes to bold color combos, Rita Ora always delivers the unexpected on the red carpet. “Rita is someone who likes to show her style range,” confirms her stylist Jason Rembert. He tell Us, “She is definitely a risk taker and has fun with clothing.”

Some of the singer’s ultra-glam looks include an organza Marchesa ball gown covered in 3-D butterflies, a high-slit chainmail gold Versace number and a Dilara Findikoglu minidress totally covered in feathers. On the flip side, she nails a casual ensemble with equal ease — like a head-to-toe double denim look from Louis Vuitton and a silk pajama Prada set.

Scroll through to see some of the fashion icon’s best red carpet looks, including gorgeous dresses, chic pants, stand-out tops, cool outfits and stunning designs from Ralph & Russo, Prabal Gurung and more fab designers.