They came to slay! The 2022 British Fashion Awards brought out Hollywood’s most celebrated It Girls.

The soiree, which kicked off in London at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, December 5, is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and “focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry,” according to the event’s website. Naomi Campbell, Ashley Graham, Jodie Turner-Smith and more stars made appearances at the glitzy party, dazzling Us with their gowns and glam.

Campbell, 52, shimmered in a metallic silver dress by Valentino. The floor-length number featured an elegant cape construction and a cutout at the bodice. Graham, meanwhile, 35, appeared to float into the venue due to her baby blue dress’ airy and cloud-like silhouette. The supermodel paired the frock, which featured tulle accents, with sparkly sandal heels.

Turner-Smith, 36, looked just as whimsical in a lime green pleated dress by Gucci. The vibrant design was covered in pleats and featured an opening at the chest, which was lined with emerald sequins. Flowy designs were a hit on the red carpet as Winnie Harlow turned heads in an Iris van Herpen creation that was equipped with billowing sleeves.

Florence Pugh was also in attendance, serving up old Hollywood glamour in a red garb by Valentino that included a long train. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also tapped Valentino for the big night, showcasing her grunge side in leather.

We couldn’t keep our eyes off Rita Ora who opted to keep the “naked” dress craze alive in a slip getup by Nensi Dojaka. While the dress was a must-see, it was the “Poison” singer’s makeup that commanded attention. Ora opted to ditch her brows, covering the area above her eyes with a webbed prosthetic. She completed her look with a rosy lip and had her blonde tresses styled in loose curls.

Sabrina Carpenter was also on trend in a hooded dress that perfectly draped her body. The style has quickly become a red carpet must-have this award season as Kate Moss and Amber Valletta both sported head scarf duds at the WSJ Innovator Awards in November.

Elizabeth Debicki, meanwhile, played it cool in a white button-up and high-waisted pants by Christian Dior. The Crown star teamed the effortless outfit with sheer black tights and pointed-toe black pumps that were finished with jeweled ankle straps.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the 2022 British Fashion Awards: