They came to slay! The 2022 British Fashion Awards brought out Hollywood’s most celebrated It Girls.
The soiree, which kicked off in London at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, December 5, is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and “focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry,” according to the event’s website. Naomi Campbell, Ashley Graham, Jodie Turner-Smith and more stars made appearances at the glitzy party, dazzling Us with their gowns and glam.
Campbell, 52, shimmered in a metallic silver dress by Valentino. The floor-length number featured an elegant cape construction and a cutout at the bodice. Graham, meanwhile, 35, appeared to float into the venue due to her baby blue dress’ airy and cloud-like silhouette. The supermodel paired the frock, which featured tulle accents, with sparkly sandal heels.
Turner-Smith, 36, looked just as whimsical in a lime green pleated dress by Gucci. The vibrant design was covered in pleats and featured an opening at the chest, which was lined with emerald sequins. Flowy designs were a hit on the red carpet as Winnie Harlow turned heads in an Iris van Herpen creation that was equipped with billowing sleeves.
Florence Pugh was also in attendance, serving up old Hollywood glamour in a red garb by Valentino that included a long train. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also tapped Valentino for the big night, showcasing her grunge side in leather.
We couldn’t keep our eyes off Rita Ora who opted to keep the “naked” dress craze alive in a slip getup by Nensi Dojaka. While the dress was a must-see, it was the “Poison” singer’s makeup that commanded attention. Ora opted to ditch her brows, covering the area above her eyes with a webbed prosthetic. She completed her look with a rosy lip and had her blonde tresses styled in loose curls.
Elizabeth Debicki, meanwhile, played it cool in a white button-up and high-waisted pants by Christian Dior. The Crown star teamed the effortless outfit with sheer black tights and pointed-toe black pumps that were finished with jeweled ankle straps.
Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the 2022 British Fashion Awards:
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Naomi Campbell Shimmers in Silver, Rita Ora Goes Browless: See the Stars at British Fashion Awards
They came to slay! The 2022 British Fashion Awards brought out Hollywood's most celebrated It Girls.
The soiree, which kicked off in London at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, December 5, is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation and "focuses on celebrating excellence in the fashion industry," according to the event's website. Naomi Campbell, Ashley Graham, Jodie Turner-Smith and more stars made appearances at the glitzy party, dazzling Us with their gowns and glam.
Campbell, 52, shimmered in a metallic silver dress by Valentino. The floor-length number featured an elegant cape construction and a cutout at the bodice. Graham, meanwhile, 35, appeared to float into the venue due to her baby blue dress' airy and cloud-like silhouette. The supermodel paired the frock, which featured tulle accents, with sparkly sandal heels.
[jwplayer l0JQOhol-zhNYySv2]
Turner-Smith, 36, looked just as whimsical in a lime green pleated dress by Gucci. The vibrant design was covered in pleats and featured an opening at the chest, which was lined with emerald sequins. Flowy designs were a hit on the red carpet as Winnie Harlow turned heads in an Iris van Herpen creation that was equipped with billowing sleeves.
Florence Pugh was also in attendance, serving up old Hollywood glamour in a red garb by Valentino that included a long train. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also tapped Valentino for the big night, showcasing her grunge side in leather.
We couldn't keep our eyes off Rita Ora who opted to keep the "naked" dress craze alive in a slip getup by Nensi Dojaka. While the dress was a must-see, it was the "Poison" singer's makeup that commanded attention. Ora opted to ditch her brows, covering the area above her eyes with a webbed prosthetic. She completed her look with a rosy lip and had her blonde tresses styled in loose curls.
Sabrina Carpenter was also on trend in a hooded dress that perfectly draped her body. The style has quickly become a red carpet must-have this award season as Kate Moss and Amber Valletta both sported head scarf duds at the WSJ Innovator Awards in November.
Elizabeth Debicki, meanwhile, played it cool in a white button-up and high-waisted pants by Christian Dior. The Crown star teamed the effortless outfit with sheer black tights and pointed-toe black pumps that were finished with jeweled ankle straps.
Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the 2022 British Fashion Awards:
Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Naomi Campbell
The catwalk queen looked unreal in a sequin Valentino gown.
Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Winnie Harlow
The America's Next Top Model alum killed it in Iris van Herpen.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Simone Ashley
The Bridgerton star stepped out in a shimmery bodycon dress.
Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Suki Waterhouse
The London native looked futuristic in a metallic design.
Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Stella Maxwell
The former Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her figure in a tank dress.
Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Irina Shayk
The runway star sparkled in a peplum garb.
Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Sabrina Elba
The wife of Idris Elba opted for a skintight sweater dress.
Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Sabrina Carpenter
The "Thumbs" artist wore a camel-colored hooded dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
The Rose Inc. founder looked edgy in a leather piece by Valentino.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Rita Ora
The hitmaker donned Nensi Dojaka.
Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Lily James
The Pam & Tommy actress looked like a princess in Rodarte.
Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock
Jourdan Dunn
The supermodel looked fierce in a see-through bodysuit and a balloon skirt.
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jodie Turner-Smith
The Queen & Slim star lit up the carpet in Gucci.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Florence Pugh
The Don't Worry Darling actress stunned in Valentino.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
FKA Twigs
The "Good to Love" singer rocked Rick Owens.
Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Elsa Hosk
The supermodel glistened in Miu Miu.
Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock
Elizabeth Debicki
The Tenet star looked effortless in Christina Dior.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Christine Quinn
The Netflix star turned up the heat in a corset dress.
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ashley Graham
The "Pretty Big Deal" podcast host wore a baby blue tulle dress and a coordinating duster jacket.