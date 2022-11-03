Another day, another red carpet! Celebrities, artists, designers and philanthropists showcased their best style at the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards.

The event, which was held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on Wednesday, November 2, honored Maya Rudolph, Jenny Holzer, Jony Ive, Margot Robbie, Jeanne Gang, Anitta and World Central Kitchen.

Robbie, 32, who was recognized for her achievements in entertainment, looked retro in a white suit by Proenza Schouler. The ensemble featured a tailored blazer and bell bottom pants. The Birds of Prey star paired the look over a black lace blouse that was equipped with a high neck. For her glam, Robbie kept it simple, sporting loose curls and soft makeup.

Anitta, 29, WSJ. Magazine’s 2022 Music Innovator, also opted for a suit — but with a sexy twist. The “Gata” singer donned a black Burberry blazer, which she wore open to reveal a silk black bra. The Brazil native paired the pieces with high-waisted pants and thong sandals. She accessorized with a black shoulder bag and a thick headband.

Rudolph, 50, kept the all-black theme going in an oversized jacket and wide-leg slacks. She added a pop with a pair of white PVC sandal heels. The Loot star was celebrated for her impact in the comedy industry.

Other attendees included Kate Moss, Karlie Kloss, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), J Balvin, designer Jason Wu and Euphoria‘s Dominic Fike.

Kloss, 30, dazzled in a metallic Peter Do ensemble and Bieber, 25, stunned in a skintight dress by Saint Laurent. (The Rhode founder wore a similar frock by the fashion house at the Elle Women in Hollywood 2022 event in October.)

Moss, 48, also rocked Saint Laurent, opting for a hooded green design. The outfit featured a mesh construction, exposing the supermodel’s black underwear. The look also included a cutout at the bodice. Moss added even more drama with dangling diamond earrings.

In the past, the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards celebrated Lil Nas X, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Lopez, Tyler Perry, BTS and John Legend.

Kim Kardashian was recognized at the 2021 ceremony for growing Skims into a billion-dollar brand. (She first launched the line in 2019 with shapewear and has since expanded to offer loungewear, dresses, pajamas, slippers and menswear.)

Keep scrolling to see all the red carpet moments from the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards: