J Balvin will serve as the emcee for Beyond the Streets 2021, a two-day virtual event dedicated to graffiti and street art on December 1 and 2.

Balvin, 36, is a known art collector and has a clear vision for aesthetics. According to a press release, Balvin’s “home is a sanctuary where art is the protagonist,” making him the perfect match for this year’s Beyond the Streets.

The award-winning Colombian musician will be appearing throughout the two-day festival as he announces the various artwork drops and hosts several discussions with top artists. His integrated role expands his close partnership with NTWRK, a live video shopping app, and is aimed at amplifying diverse and world-class creator’s stories and products. The fair will showcase different works of art.

Balvin will serve a central role in the festival, which will include hosting daily discussions with Cleon Peterson, the artistic director for the festival, and Los Angeles-based photographer Estevan Oriol. The “Mi Gente” singer will also moderate in-depth art conversations with DABSMYLA and Gustavo Zermeño Jr. — among others — who will dive deeper into today’s art landscape and the creative process behind their globally renowned work. Balvin will also be releasing new limited-edition products in collaboration with DABSMYLA.

An unprecedented line-up of world-class artists, designers and brands, including Bert Krak, CB Hoyo, DABSMYLA with Late Lunch, MADSAKI, Mike GIANT, Mister Cartoon, Takashi Murakami, POSE, Spacebrat and Wild Style with Vic Mensa, will all debuting new work.

Curated by graffiti historian Roger Gastman, the 2021 event will launch exclusive products across fine art, collectibles, apparel and home goods, and offer unique content experiences from around the world throughout the event. The two-day fair is a mainstay for art fans and continues Gastman’s vision as a longtime champion of graffiti as a contemporary art form.