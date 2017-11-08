Riverdale’s Vanessa Morgan Defends Toni: ‘She’s Not Being a Bitch’

There’s a good chance that after the Wednesday, November 8, episode of Riverdale, Toni (Vanessa Morgan) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) aren’t going to be friends. Warning: spoilers ahead!

After Betty indirectly called it quits with Jughead (Cole Sprouse), he was almost immediately kissing Toni — she kissed him, but he did not pull away. However, they have a lot in common and that strengthens their friendship, Morgan exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Toni and Jughead have similar personalities. Mentally, they connect,” she says. “They’re both the have-nots, they’re both Southside Serpents, they’re both on the wrong side of the tracks. Obviously Betty wouldn’t like that because Toni and Jughead can be similar.”

That being said, she doesn’t have any negative feelings toward Betty.

“She has a very sarcastic personality. Betty is so opposite of what she is — she can’t relate to somebody who grew up on the Northside and, in Toni’s eyes, is privileged, proper and perfect,” Morgan continues. “That’s just so opposite of where Toni comes from. Whether or not her parents are alive, maybe she feels like she can’t relate.”

The actress also adds that while there’s obviously an attraction there, “you can be attracted to your friends.” For Toni, it’s Jughead’s “mind” she finds “really attractive.”

As a reminder, Toni is also a proud bisexual woman, a storyline that hasn’t yet been explored. Morgan, who says she’s “so excited” to find out where that goes, adds that they’re only about half way through shooting season 2, and we’ll learn a lot more about Toni as time goes on.

“The biggest misconception is people calling her a bitch. She’s not,” Morgan declares. “She’s a have-not. She comes from a hard background. Maybe she doesn’t have a home life. She’s not being a bitch, but she’s a gang member. She’s a harder girl. She’s always with the guys communicating, so that’s just what she’s used to.” She also adds that while they haven’t yet, Toni will cross paths with Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) eventually.

We’ll have to wait and see if that impacts her future with Jughead.

Riverdale airs on The CW Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

