Oops! Riz Ahmed admitted in a new interview that he once recorded over his parents’ wedding tape with an Eminem music video.

The Venom actor, 35, said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday, October 2, that he is a “huge Eminem fan.” He then recalled the first time he heard the rapper’s music.

“It was one of these late-night TV shows that would show the brand new music videos from America,” recalled Ahmed, who was born and raised in London. “‘My Name Is’ came on. I remember watching it, and I was just like, ‘What the hell is this?’ So I immediately reached for the cabinet and took the first VHS tape that I could find and just put it in and recorded that video. And for a week, I just watched it again and again and again and again.”

Later on, the Night Of star made an embarrassing discovery. “I realized that I taped over my parents’ wedding,” he confessed.

When the audience began laughing, Ahmed clarified, “Only three minutes of the wedding, man! We’ve got the rest of it.”

Host James Corden then asked the Emmy winner how his parents reacted to his mistake.

“They didn’t know up till now, so hopefully they don’t watch this,” Ahmed responded. “Mommy, Baba, I’m really sorry. It’s Eminem’s fault. It’s true, Eminem is a bad influence on kids!”

The Golden Globe nominee, who also performs as a rapper in the group Swet Shop Boys, has long cited Eminem, 45, as one of his musical influences.

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs on CBS weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.

