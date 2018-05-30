Road Rules alum Brian Lancaster’s cause of death has been revealed two months after his passing.

The MTV star, who died at his Pennsylvania home in March at just 43 years old, accidentally overdosed on drugs, according to Radar Online. In a statement to the news site, the Chester County Coroner’s Office revealed, “The cause of death was fentanyl, heroin and ethanol intoxication with the manner of death being accidental.”

Chester County Coroner Dr. Christina VandePol added to the outlet: “While some progress is being made in the battle against substance abuse, we continue to lose too many members of our community to this epidemic. Speaking with families like Mr. Lancaster’s, I hear so often about how difficult it is to fight addiction and about how we are losing talented and loved people to this disease.”

Following his death, Lancaster’s family told TMZ that they believed heart failure to be the cause. They also said that the death was not related to drugs or alcohol, as no substances were found at his home.

The TV personality, who starred on Road Rules: Latin America in 1999, was laid to rest in a private memorial service in April. An online obituary honored him as “a spiritual explorer, dreamy stargazer, inquisitive world traveler and barstool philosopher who enjoyed a good mind meld” and “excelled at being a human being rather than a human doing.”

The obituary also praised Lancaster as a “jack of all trades” who “would share possessions, thoughts and very part of his essence with anyone who came into his orbit.”

He is survived by his fiancée, Sarah J. Bell, parents Dennis and Carol Lancaster, godparents Ed Lancaster and Janice O’Hara, and his dog, Reagan.

