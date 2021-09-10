Get ready to master business and the internet with some major stars! Rob Dyrdek is among the well-known names set to speak at Hawke Media’s virtual eCommerce Week L.A., which kicks off on Monday, September 27.

Running through Friday, October 1, the week-long experience is set to be bigger and better than ever for its second year. This time around, notable CEOs, bestselling authors and true change-makers are set to speak with attendees and share their stories and advice about succeeding and dealing with failure as a businessperson. Not to mention, eCom week is a major networking event for anyone trying to get their foot in the door. While there’s tons of planned panels, some major surprises are also in store!

When it comes to what fans can expect to see from the MTV personality and professional skateboarder Dyrdek, his panel — taking place on Thursday, September 30, at 10 a.m. PT — is all about building a company and achieving ridiculous goals. Keeping up with his always-positive demeanor, the Ridiculousness host will offer attendees advice on how to stay creative and stay optimistic in the workplace.

Similarly, Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson — who rose to fame following their involvement in the Sway House TikTok influencer squad — will team up with HawkZ CEO and founder, Erik Huberman, to discuss how businesses can market toward GenZ consumers as social media platforms continue to grow and change.

Ann McFerran, founder and CEO of Glamnetic, Katie Echevarria Rosen Kitchens, cofounder and editor-in-chief of FabFitFun, Kristen Elliot, VP of marketing at Eddie Bauer, Leah Lamarr, Sallie Krawcheck cofounder and CEO of Ellevest, among others are also set to host their own panels and speak with those joining the event. Even Patrick Schwarzenegger — who fans may know from his acting roles and as the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver — will even be joining eCom week L.A.

Representatives from various social media sites will also get some time to chat with those at the event. Facebook, for one, will even be there to share tips and tricks on how to leverage Facebook’s Discovery Commerce System and engage with their consumers.

Whether you’re gearing up for a career in traditional business or trying to evolve with the times online, there’s something for everyone. Hawke Media’s virtual eCommerce Week L.A. is a free event running from Monday, September 27 to Friday, October 1. Click here for more information and to sign up.