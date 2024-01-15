Today, FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America and an Official Sports Betting Partner of the National Football League, announced that four-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski is heading to Super Bowl LVIII for the sequel to last year’s Kick of Destiny.

FanDuel’s “Kick of Destiny 2” will see Gronkowski make his way to Las Vegas where he will attempt to successfully make a field goal just before kick-off to the Super Bowl. Kay Adams, host of FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams, will serve as commentator as Gronkowski takes another shot at destiny – this time in front of a live audience.

FanDuel is adding a new interactive element to the Kick of Destiny this year, offering customers the opportunity to make a free pick on whether they think Gronkowski will Make or Miss the kick through the FanDuel Sportsbook app; eligible customers who pick correctly will win an equal share of $10,000,000 in bonus bets.

The first “Kick of Destiny 2” ad spot opens to Gronkowski trekking through the desert, haunted by the memory of last year’s missed kick, but an unlikely coach pulls up to rescue him out of his funk. The integrated campaign will continue following Gronkowski’s redemption journey as he trains harder than ever before and makes friends (and enemies) along the way.

Joining the roster are legendary figures in sports and entertainment John Cena, who can’t wait for Gronkowski to miss his kick, and his new coach Carl Weathers, who believes he can make it.

“I can’t lie, when I missed the Kick of Destiny during last year’s Super Bowl, it was devastating. I told the team at FanDuel I knew I could do better and needed a shot at redemption this year,” said Rob Gronkowski. “I’m going to show America I can make that kick, even with all the pressure of doing it live in front of the entire country. No wind is going to stop me, and we’re going through the uprights this year for everyone who picks that I’m going to make the kick.”

“Last year’s Kick of Destiny campaign saw tremendous engagement from our customers as they were captivated with what would happen during our live Super Bowl commercial,” said FanDuel Executive Vice President of Marketing, Andrew Sneyd. “With the introduction of the Make or Miss free pick function and Rob’s desire for redemption, this year will be even more exciting for FanDuel customers. Rob is an authentic embodiment of the FanDuel fan – passionate, entertaining, and trailblazing – and we’re ready to make history…again.”

“I rarely get to play the villain so I’m ready to fully embrace this role,” said John Cena, WWE icon turned blockbuster star. “I remember watching Gronk’s kick last year and am so excited to be working with a brand like FanDuel to make this sports moment more exciting for their fans, but do I think he’s going to make it? No chance!”

Fans can view the first ad spot now on YouTube and track Gronkowski’s journey to redemption by following @FanDuel and @FDSportsbook on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. More information can be found at www.FanDuel.com/kickofdestiny.