Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are seemingly putting their drama behind them as they focus on raising their 2-year-old daughter, Dream. The former couple took to Twitter on Tuesday, February 26, to address their ongoing custody battle.

“Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Kardashian, 31, wrote, using the model’s real name, Angela White.

Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy! ☘️ https://t.co/zfIcETpriY — Blac Chyna (@BLACCHYNA) February 26, 2019

Chyna, 30, chimed in a short time later. “Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love,” the Lashed by Blac Chyna founder tweeted. “Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!”

Kardashian and Chyna got engaged in April 2016 after nearly four months of dating. They split that December. The Arthur George sock designer filed to lower his $20,000 per month child support payments to Chyna in November 2018, stating he “can no longer afford” them.

Earlier this month, Chyna spoke out about Kardashian, ex Tyga (with whom she shares son King Cairo, 6) and her estranged mom, Tokyo Toni.

“Ya know what’s so wild to me is that I never asked Tyga for child support, Rob for child support or whatever and then we just went to court, or whatnot, and I tried to squash it, which I did,” the model said in an Instagram Live post. “But none of that comes out. It’s only negative s–t with Chyna, Angela White.”

Chyna’s jab at her mom came after Toni took Kardashian’s side in the custody battle for Dream. “I don’t know if [he] should keep them, but I do believe that [he should get custody for] a little while ’till she pulls her thing together,” she told TMZ, adding that the former stripper was going through a rough time. “It’s clear, very clear — it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see — something is terribly wrong.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!