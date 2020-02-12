Rob Kardashian got real about focusing on his 3-year-old daughter, Dream, following his split from her mother, Blac Chyna.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Kardashian, 32, expressed in an April 2018 deposition that he felt worse for his daughter than for himself after the relationship ended. “I was trying to give her a chance,” he explained. “I only want a child with one woman, so I’m going to give this woman a chance. But, you know, it never — it just never reconciled. It just got worse. Everything just got worse.”

When asked how he reacted to the realization that he could not make things work with Chyna, 31, he replied: “I just felt sad for my baby.”

Kardashian filed a suit against his ex in September 2017 for battery and assault. The complaint stemmed from an alleged December 2016 altercation between the pair, during which he claimed she attacked him while they were living at sister Kylie Jenner’s house.

Chyna filed a motion to dismiss the case on Monday, February 10. “Chyna already succeeded in getting Kylie Jenner to drop her bogus [suit] against Chyna back in March 2018 after Kylie refused to sit for her deposition and refused to answer questions under oath,” her attorney, Lynne M. Ciani, told Us in a statement on Wednesday, February 12. “Now, Chyna has submitted evidence to the court proving that she never committed assault and battery against Rob and that his case should be thrown out of court.”

The statement continued: “Chyna’s claim against Rob Kardashian for posting illegal revenge porn photos of her will be tried before a jury on May 26, 2020. Chyna’s claims against Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for illegally getting season 2 of her No. 1 hit show on E! canceled will be tried before a separate jury immediately after the conclusion of the revenge porn trial against Rob.”

Rob and Chyna began dating in January 2016 and welcomed Dream in November 2016. They called it quits for good in February 2017.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted nude photos of the model on social media in July 2017, leading to legal action on her part and a temporary restraining order against him.

In another case, Chyna accused Kim, Khloé, Kris and Kylie of sabotaging her chances of receiving a season 2 pickup of Rob & Chyna. The litigation is set to go to trial.

More recently, Rob filed for primary custody of Dream in January, alleging that Chyna was a danger to their daughter.