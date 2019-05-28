Rob Lowe Slammed for Mocking Prince William’s ‘Traumatic’ Hair Loss

Rob Lowe poked fun at Prince William’s hair loss in a new interview, and some people were not happy with his comments.

When The Telegraph asked the St. Elmo’s Fire star, 55, whether he considers himself “more or less vain than British men,” he responded, “That’s a low bar! Can we talk about William?”

“I mean, the future king of your country let himself lose his own hair, so when I say British men set a very low bar …” he continued. “Honestly, one of the great traumatic experiences of my life was watching Prince William lose his hair. He’s going to be the f–king king of England!”

Lowe then shared some advice for the British royal, 36. “There’s a pill [to combat hair loss],” he pointed out. “The first glimmer that a single hair of mine was going to fall out, I was having stuff mainlined into my f–king veins. And that’s what I did for the next 30 years.”

Soon after the U.K. newspaper published the interview on Tuesday, May 28, the Parks and Recreation alum’s comments were met with some criticism on social media.

“@RobLowe you must be joking! Why on earth would you mock anyone for their hair loss?!” one Twitter user wrote. “Not even Prince William. Anyone! Are you really that shallow?”

Another user echoed, “@RobLowe did you even stop to think how it would make William feel for you to draw attention to this??? Are you NOT listening to William’s mental health statements?”

“Not cool at all, Rob – insulting not only the Prince, but all British men, over something as ridiculous as hair,” a third tweeter wrote, while another complimented William for allowing “himself to age gracefully.”

Some Twitter users turned things around and poked fun at Lowe’s former hairstyles (“Who on earth was in charge of Rob Lowe’s hair during season 4 of P&R?”), while others brought up his controversial past. “On the plus side, William didn’t bang underage girls like @RobLowe,” one critic retorted, referencing the actor’s infamous 1988 sex tape with a 16-year-old girl.

Luckily, William’s thinning hair has not been a sore point for him. He even joked about it in September 2017, telling a hairstylist, “I don’t have much hair; I can’t give you much business.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Lowe’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!