Prince William Debuts Newly Shaved Head

New year, new ‘do. Prince William stepped out in London on Thursday, January 18, with a newly shaved head.

The 35-year-old debuted his buzz cut while meeting with a group of children receiving treatment at Evelina London Children’s Hospital. During the visit, he also spoke with the patients’ families, former veterans and staff members in support of a new program that helps ex-servicepeople find work in the National Health Service through the Step Into Health initiative.

The Duke of Cambridge has arrived at @EvelinaLondon, meeting the wonderful and brave children receiving treatment. He’s being shown around by former veterans who found work in the NHS thanks to Step Into Health. pic.twitter.com/QJoEakIri8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 18, 2018

William has always had a playful attitude about his thinning hair. During an engagement last September, he jokingly told a hairstylist, “I don’t have much hair; I can’t give you much business.”

Duchess Kate occasionally pokes fun at her husband’s hair loss, too. Farmer Lyn Crejan, who met the royal couple during their 2014 tour of Australia, said Kate, 36, joked about her husband’s bald spot while visiting Sydney Olympic Park. “The prince was interested in the alpaca, and as I showed it to them, the princess said he should put it on his head,” Crejan recalled at the time. “She said, ‘You need it more than me,’ and pointed to his head and he laughed.”

Even Prince Harry has joked about it. “I think he definitely is brainier than I am, but we established that at school — along with his baldness,” the 33-year-old said in a 2012 interview. William shot back, “That’s pretty rich coming from a ginger.”

