On her side. Famed attorney Robert Shapiro shared his thoughts on Demi Lovato’s prognosis following her recent overdose during an interview with Us Weekly ahead of the Summer Spectacular event to benefit the Brent Shapiro Foundation in Beverly Hills.

Shapiro founded the foundation with his family in memory of his son Brent, who died of a drug overdose in 2005 at the age of 24.

“Last year, we honored Demi Lovato, and I’m so very proud of her for recognizing that she needed treatment because this is a disease that isn’t curable,” the 76-year-old attorney told Us on Wednesday, September 5. “It’s treatable, but there is no cure.”

Lovato, 26, was found unconscious in her home following an overdose in July. She is currently seeking aggressive treatment for her addiction.

Shapiro told Us that he “just communicated with Demi yesterday and conveyed well wishes to her as she continues treatment.”

The New Jersey native continued: “The kids from Brent’s Club made Demi beautiful cards, saying they were pulling for her and that she had been there for others suffering from substance abuse. Demi was deeply touched by the cards that I was able to send to her, and it was incredibly moving. I have nothing but the best feeling that she is going to have a very positive outcome.”

Shapiro revealed that the foundation is “honoring Joe Manganiello with the foundation’s Spirit of Sobriety Award,” adding, “each year we honor someone that has been open and honest about their recovery because it serves as an inspiration to others.”

The celebrity lawyer also opened up to Us about the mission behind the foundation.

“We immediately decided that we had to do this, to give Brent’s life meaning and a purpose. Back in 2005, drug and alcohol abuse wasn’t recognized as the epidemic it is now,’ he told Us. “We started Brent’s Club within the foundation, which is a sober club that is offered to middle and high school youth. The club provides incentives for participants to abstain from the use of drugs and alcohol, such as going to Dodger games, getting college scholarships, trips to museums. Members of the club voluntarily participate in a saliva drug test once a week. Participants who test positive receive private, discreet counseling. Those who stay sober are rewarded with incentives which include field trips, tutoring, and special events.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline. at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

Reporting by Jen Heger

