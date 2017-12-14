LOL

Twitter Is Living For Robin Roberts’ ‘Bye Felicia’ Comment to Omarosa Manigault

Robin Roberts and Omarosa Manigault
Bye Felicia, hello Twitter. Social media users have spoken and they are living for Robert Roberts and her reaction to Omarosa Manigault’s first interview after leaving the White House.

As previously reported, the former assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison ended her interview with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan by saying she had a story to tell at a later date. Roberts then responded, “She said she has a story to tell and I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. She will. Bye, Felicia.”

Fans then took to Twitter to react to the comment and praise the Good Morning America anchor. “Bye Felicia” even trended on the social media platform for hours. Manigault, however, did not appreciate the comment.

“That was petty,” she told Inside Edition. “It’s a black women civil war.”

Scroll through to see the best tweets about Roberts’ ‘bye Felicia’ comment.

“Y’all Robin Roberts telling Omarosa Bye Felicia gave me much needed life this morning!” one user wrote.

“Robin Roberts with the most professional and tactful “Bye Felicia” I’ve ever heard,” another tweet read.

Even Andy Cohen got in on the fun, tweeting “Robin Roberts wins the day.”

Other users took to the social media app to get clarification because they weren’t sure if they heard Roberts’ right.

“I could’ve sworn that on GMA Robin Roberts said “Bye, Felicia.” when they ended the Omarosa segment. Maybe it was just me though,” one user wrote.

