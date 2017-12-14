Bye Felicia, hello Twitter. Social media users have spoken and they are living for Robert Roberts and her reaction to Omarosa Manigault’s first interview after leaving the White House.

As previously reported, the former assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison ended her interview with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan by saying she had a story to tell at a later date. Roberts then responded, “She said she has a story to tell and I’m sure she’ll be selling that story. She will. Bye, Felicia.”

Fans then took to Twitter to react to the comment and praise the Good Morning America anchor. “Bye Felicia” even trended on the social media platform for hours. Manigault, however, did not appreciate the comment.

“That was petty,” she told Inside Edition. “It’s a black women civil war.”

Scroll through to see the best tweets about Roberts’ ‘bye Felicia’ comment.

“Y’all Robin Roberts telling Omarosa Bye Felicia gave me much needed life this morning!” one user wrote.

Y’all Robin Roberts telling Omarosa Bye Felicia gave me much needed life this morning! pic.twitter.com/IdWD745v7a — Veronica Carrington (@TanyaMiecy) December 14, 2017

“Robin Roberts with the most professional and tactful “Bye Felicia” I’ve ever heard,” another tweet read.

Robin Roberts with the most professional and tactful “Bye Felicia” I’ve ever heard. pic.twitter.com/sQxKT4ZK2n — Rustface (@TheRustface) December 14, 2017

Even Andy Cohen got in on the fun, tweeting “Robin Roberts wins the day.”

Robin Roberts wins the day — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 14, 2017

when you realize why bye felicia and robin roberts are trending pic.twitter.com/tbfUfVs67f — ball of anxiety (@brandnewella) December 14, 2017

The way Robin Roberts wove in Bye Felicia while flowing into the next story pic.twitter.com/WxL3kPCqYP — AAUGH (@Debonair_David) December 14, 2017

Other users took to the social media app to get clarification because they weren’t sure if they heard Roberts’ right.

“I could’ve sworn that on GMA Robin Roberts said “Bye, Felicia.” when they ended the Omarosa segment. Maybe it was just me though,” one user wrote.

I could've sworn that on GMA Robin Roberts said "Bye, Felicia." when they ended the Omarosa segment. Maybe it was just me though. — Jamon Hamilton Jr. (@JamonTheSecond) December 14, 2017

Did Robin say bye Felicia, 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/r9x2GV61d5 — Francesca Castle (@MySk8mom68) December 14, 2017

Did I just hear Robin Roberts say “Bye Felicia” to Omarosa?! The ☕️☕️☕️☕️ @GMA is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 today! — Ignacio Torres (@igstorres) December 14, 2017

