Robin Wright Marries Clement Giraudet

Making it official! Robin Wright wed her French beau Clement Giraudet in a private ceremony on Saturday, August 11.

The newlyweds tied the knot “surrounded by their nearest and dearest” at an undisclosed location, according to Vogue Paris.

In photos and videos from the celebration which surfaced on social media over the weekend, the actress stunned in a bohemian-inspired white dress. She wore her blonde hair down with a brown headband as she embraced her new husband with a hug.

Dylan Penn, who Wright shares with ex-husband Sean Penn, captured the excitement in a lively Instagram video captioned, “Weddin vibes.” The clip, which is geotagged to the commune La Roche-sur-le-Buis in southern France, shows the 27-year-old dancing to live music alongside guests at the outdoor reception. Partygoers could be seen sipping wine and champagne as the musicians strummed on guitars.

The couple sparked marriage rumors in March when they were both seen sporting bands on their left ring finger.

The House of Cards star and Saint Laurent fashion executive were first spotted together at a soccer game at Paris’ Parc des Princes Stadium in September 2017. The pair stepped out together later that same month for a Paris Fashion Week show.

Prior to her relationship with the French businessman, Wright was married to Dane Witherspoon for two years from 1986 to 1988, and Penn from 1996 to 2010. The Forrest Gump actress shares two children with Penn: aforementioned daughter Dylan and 25-year-old son Hopper.

