Sir Rod Stewart and his son Sean Stewart have been ordered to make an appearance in court following their alleged participation in an altercation, Us Weekly can confirm.

The English rocker, 74, and his eldest son, 39, allegedly got into a fight on New Year’s Eve while visiting Palm Beach, Florida, according to probable cause affidavits obtained by Us. Witnesses claimed they saw Rod and Sean attempting to enter a private event being held at a Florida hotel, but they were “unauthorized” to do so. A security guard had allegedly asked them both to leave but the duo refused to so, leading Sean to closely approach the employee “nose to nose.”

After the worker placed the back of their hand on Sean’s chest and asked for him to back up, the musician’s adult son allegedly responded by shoving the employee backward. The legal doc claimed that witnesses saw Sean “push” the security guard overseeing a private event, and Rod was accused of throwing a “punch” in the employee’s chest thereafter.

According to the report, Rod stated he and his son “became agitated” with the security guard after he allegedly grew “argumentative” after denying his family entry to the party. The English star also “apologized for his behavior in the incident.”

The father-son duo are both currently facing a misdemeanor charge for simple battery. Rod and Sean are expected to appear in court at the Palm Beach County Criminal Justice Complex on Wednesday, February 5.

The “I Don’t Want to Talk About It” singer has been arrested before. In December 2019, he recalled his experience being arrested for participating in 1960s anti-war protests.

“We used to go to all the C.N.D. [Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament] marches,” he said on BBC’s Reel Stories. “I used to do it to get shagged. I didn’t care about the war actually. It was just rebellion, that’s all it was. You had to be smelly, though. You had to wear corduroy trousers for months, and it really smelled. Don’t change your underpants. … It was disgusting.”

Rod’s son Sean, who she shares with ex-wife Alana Stewart, has had quite a few brushes with the law. In 2015, he was arrested at Miami International Airport after he jumped onto a luggage conveyor belt. He was also arrested in 2010 after he was caught driving with a suspended license, and he was sentenced to 90 days in jail in 2002 after he attacked a man outside a Malibu restaurant.

Sean, who previously appeared on Celebrity Rehab, opened up about his battle with drug addiction on Brandi Glanville’s Podcast One show in 2014. “Everybody likes to party. I’ve done my partying. I’ve done enough drugs to kill Hollywood,” he said at the time. “I’ll never go back to that.”