General Hospital star Ron Hale died at his home in St George, South Carolina on August 27, according to an online obituary. He was 78.

A cause of death has not been revealed.

The actor was best known for playing Mike Corbin from 1995 to 2010 on the ABC soap opera. He also portrayed the character on Port Charles from 1997 to 2000. Also among his credits is a role as Dr. Roger Coleridge on Ryan’s Hope from 1975 to 1989 and stint on Search for Tomorrow.

During his career, Hale was nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards for his role on Ryan’s Hope.

Taking to social media, Days of Our Lives star Billy Warlock, who played Frankie Brady, shared a tribute to the late actor.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve lost another great one,” Warlock wrote via X on Wednesday, October 3. “My dear friend Ron Hale has passed away. Ron was an amazing talent and an even better friend. I will miss you.”

General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom, who plays Kevin Collins and Ryan Chamberlain on the soap, shared Warlock’s post and offered his condolences.

“My deep condolences Billy. I loved the guy,” Lindstrom wrote via X an hour after Warlock’s post. “He was one I could count on to show up for a High Lonesome show or some other appearance. Always supportive. My fave memory was sitting w/ him on a LA/NY flight w/ Richard Simmons in front of us. Yep, we all had a blast! R.I.P. #RonHale.”

In 2010, Hale spoke to We Love Soaps about stepping away from his General Hospital gig to pursue other interests.

”It’s been 45 years since I unpacked my one suitcase in New York City and went to my first class at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts,” he told the outlet at the time. “I have been so blessed with my career. Nobody appreciates it more than I do. But that took a lot of hard work and dedication.”

Hale added that he was looking forward to leaving the soap world behind and leaning into recreational pursuits.

“I’m not saying I’m burnt out, it’s just time to move on,” he continued. “The years are getting by, and I still have a tremendous amount of energy. I love to travel, I love to play golf, I’d love to get out on a small tractor and clear up half an acre of land and plant it and watch stuff grow. It’s very idyllic, but I can make it happen.”

According to his obituary, Hale is survived by his nieces and nephews, Lori Brown, Max Brabham, Erin Wilson and, Marc Brown.