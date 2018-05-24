Ronan Farrow is standing by his mother, Mia Farrow, and sister Dylan Farrow. The journalist released a statement on Twitter on Thursday, May 24, after his brother Moses Farrow published an essay accusing Mia of abuse and disputing Dylan’s claims that she was molested by their father, Woody Allen.

“Not worth saying much to dignify the repeated campaign to discredit my sister, often by attacking our mother,” Ronan, 30, said in his statement. “This happens every time Dylan speaks, so this is all I’ll offer: My mother did an extraordinary job raising us, and none of my siblings with whom I’ve spoken ever witnessed anything but love and care from a single mom who went through hell to keep her kids safe. Our brother Moses said the same thing in statements dating back many years.”

He continued, “After relentless legal scrutiny of my mother’s parenting — and efforts to discredit her — she was granted sole custody to protect us from Woody Allen. We all grew up with offers from him to speak out against our mother in exchange for support. (He made helping to pay for my college education contingent on turning against her and lying. I declined.) My sister’s allegation is backed by a significant body of credible evidence and eyewitnesses to abuse.”

The Pulitzer Prize winner concluded his statement by noting that he “hesitated” to respond to Moses’ explosive essay because he “didn’t want to draw attention to a smear campaign that has been running since Dylan’s pediatrician first called the police almost 30 years ago.” He added, “I believe my sister.”

All I’m going to say about efforts to deflect from my sister‘s allegations: pic.twitter.com/IRrj5fzMqV — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 24, 2018

Ronan’s statement comes one day after Moses, 40, claimed in a blog post that Mia, 73, physically and emotionally abused him and some of their siblings growing up.

“It pains me to recall instances in which I witnessed siblings, some blind or physically disabled, dragged down a flight of stairs to be thrown into a bedroom or a closet, then having the door locked from the outside,” he alleged. “She even shut my brother Thaddeus, paraplegic from polio, in an outdoor shed overnight as punishment for a minor transgression.”

Moses then accused Dylan, 32, of “helping our mother destroy our father’s reputation” with her long-standing allegation that Allen, 82, molested her in 1992 when she was 7 years old. The director, who was investigated but not charged, has repeatedly denied Dylan’s accusation.

After Moses published his essay, Dylan responded via Twitter, writing in part, “My brother is a troubled person. I’m so sorry he’s doing this.”

