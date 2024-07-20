Rory Feek has found love again after the death of Joey Feek.

The 59-year-old country music singer and songwriter revealed that he wed his partner and daughter’s schoolteacher, Rebecca, on Sunday, July 14, eight years after the passing of his second wife and singing partner, Joey. The pair shared daughter Indiana, now 10. (Rory also shares daughters Heidi, 38, and Hopie, 36, with ex-wife Tamara Gilmer.)

In a July 18 blog post, Feek shared details of the intimate ceremony held “under a beautiful timber-frame pavilion” in Greycliff, Montana. The event was attended by his and Joey’s 10-year-old daughter Indiana, along with several close friends and family members.

In addition to the nuptials, he surprised his guests and bride with a special song he wrote and performed titled “I Do.”

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

“I sang at a wedding this past weekend. The only thing was … the bride had no idea. Neither did most of the family and friends who came,” he shared. “So it was a big surprise for just about everyone there. Except me.”

Feek released a music video for the song, offering a glimpse into the couple’s intimate wedding ceremony. The video features the bride arriving in a stunning long-sleeved lace gown, her hair elegantly styled in an updo with a floor-length veil flowing behind her. She joins Feek, who is dressed in a red velvet vest over a white shirt and beige slacks, at the altar where he surprises her with a special song.

Reflecting on the song’s inspiration, Feek said, “I found myself thinking about how blessed I was to be given the opportunity to love again. To not only feel loved but to have the chance to give love once more. To be the person who gets to spend my life making Rebecca happy.”

While the musical performance was a highlight, Feek noted that the most memorable moment was when Indiana welcomed Rebecca into their family.

Related: Stars Who Had Multiple Wedding Celebrations George and Amal Clooney and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are among the stars who celebrated their love in more than one wedding ceremony. After decades of being Hollywood’s hottest bachelor, George took the plunge when he met his soulmate in Amal, and they exchanged vows in September 2014 in Venice, Italy. The following month, […]

“I think by far my and her favorite moment of the wedding was this one: When Indiana was given the gift of having a Mama in her life again. And Rebecca was given the gift of being a mother. And we became a family,” he wrote.

Feek also looked back on his and Rebecca’s love story and their journey toward commitment sharing that they decided to commit to each other in the Spring.

“Although we knew marriage was a possibility, it wasn’t something that either of us felt like we could seriously talk about. Mostly because up until that time Indiana only saw Rebecca as ‘Miss Rebecca,’ her schoolteacher and our friend,” he explained. “And although she had become much more than that to me, I was very careful to let Indy ‘figure it out’ on her own. And honestly, I wasn’t really sure if she ever could, or would, at all.”

The pivotal moment came one morning in March when Indiana made a heartfelt request.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret From Ryan Reynolds surprise "I do" to Blake Lively to Beyonce's hush-hush ceremony to Jay Z, take a look back in photos at stars who married in secret

“Rebecca said, ‘Rory, Indiana just asked me something that I think you need to hear.’ I asked Indy, and she told me that she said, ‘Ms. Rebecca, I think you should marry Papa,’” Feek wrote.

Indiana’s input came after the eight-year anniversary of her mother’s death. Joey died at age 40 on March 4, 2016, after battling stage IV cervical cancer.

“My wife’s greatest dream came true today. She is in Heaven. The cancer is gone, the pain has ceased and all her tears are dry,” Rory announced via his blog at the time. “Joey is in the arms of her beloved brother Justin and using her pretty voice to sing for her savior. At 2:30 this afternoon, as we were gathered around her, holding hands and praying … my precious bride breathed her last. And a moment later took her first breath on the other side.”