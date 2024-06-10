Even the best golfers in the world have bad days sometimes.

During his final round at the PGA’s Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Sunday, June 9, Rory McIlroy shanked a drive from the fairway directly into the water.

In response, McIlroy, 35, tossed his club backwards in disgust and nearly hit a cameraman standing just feet away.

Once he realized what he had done, McIlroy extended his arm in apology and said, “Oop! Sorry.”

Ultimately, McIlroy shot a final round 76 — his worst score of the tournament — and finished in a tie for 15th at +2.

The tournament was won by Scottie Scheffler, who hung on despite shooting a final round 74. His final score of -8 bested second-place finisher Collin Morikawa, who finished at -7.

Scheffler, 27, celebrated the big victory on the 18th green with his wife, Meredith Scudder, and their newborn son Bennett, who was born May 8.

The club-throwing incident was the latest headline-making event for McIlroy, who filed for divorce from wife of seven years, Erica Stoll, on May 13. According to the divorce documents, Mcllroy stated that the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

McIlroy hired a private investigator to serve Stoll with divorce papers while she was at the couple’s shared home in Jupiter, Florida, according to documents obtained by the Belfast Telegraph.

Last week, it was revealed that Stoll missed the June 5 deadline to contest McIlroy’s divorce petition. Per Florida law, Stoll had a 20-day window to respond to her estranged husband’s filing.

As for the circumstances for the split, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that McIlroy felt “lonely” in the marriage, and acknowledged that he was “a hard person to be married to.”

The source further explained that McIlroy and Stoll “were living very different lives the last two years with him being on the road, and eventually she had a breaking point.”

In the aftermath of the couple’s split, rumors have swirled about McIlroy and CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis. However, Us Weekly exclusively reported last month that the two are not dating.

McIlroy made another candid confession himself last month, when he admitted to playing in the opening round of the RBC Canadian Open with a hangover.

“A bit of a slow start,” McIlroy told GolfWeek after his May 30 round. “Harry’s birthday dinner last night, so had a couple of glasses of wine. I was probably feeling a little groggy when I woke up.”

McIlroy would eventually finish the tournament in a tie for 9th place.