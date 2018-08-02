Native New Yorker Rosario Dawson lets Us behind the scenes of her life. Read on to learn 25 things about the actress.

1. My daughter [Lola, 15] and I are allergic to cats and dogs. I’ve compromised and we’re probably getting a fish.

2. My first jobs were babysitting and tutoring.

3. I just don’t have enough time to watch a lot of television. So, I stick with Sense8. I can’t wait for the next season.

4. When I’m naked, it’s awesome. But sometimes it gets really sweaty and I realize the materials on couches are just not that conducive to a bare bottom.

5. I love to dance in the dark at night by myself.

6. I love scuba diving and learning about our oceans.

7. If I hadn’t been an actress, I was thinking about being a marine biologist.

8. I have an upside-down beauty mark of a heart on my side belly area.

9. I’m obsessed with The Shade Room [on Instagram]. I went down the rabbit hole!

10 My favorite song is any song my mom [Isabel Celeste] has written. She wrote one for me.

11. My go-to karaoke song is Deee-Lite’s “Groove Is in the Heart.”

12. To relax on a day off, I meditate!

13. I was starstruck when I met Boy George. We took photos. This was pre-really good cell phones.

14. My favorite book is The Four Agreements [by Don Miguel Ruiz]. That’s always a good one to go back to.

15. I’m allergic to crustaceans as of, like, seven years ago. I regularly remind myself: “Remember that paella you didn’t eat when you were ‘vegan’ in Spain at 25? Yeah, that was a dumb move.”

16. I’m still in a group text with Tracie Thoms and Zoë Bell who I did [2007’s] Death Proof and [2013’s] Raze with.

17. I love Whoopi Goldberg. She is just amazing.

18. My worst personality trait is not asking for help.

19. I’m a superstrong person, but I’m also really sensitive.

20. “The journey is the destination” by Dan Eldon is my favorite quote. He was a young photojournalist stoned to death in Somalia [in 1993].

21. My favorite cocktail is a dirty martini just ’cause I really love olives.

22. I haven’t worked out for several years. I’m starting to feel it. [Lola] will challenge me to do splits. Then I’ll get up and I’m like, “I’m not gonna do that again.”

23. In high school, I was a straight-A student, but I was also someone who rolled out of bed last minute.

24. I need good makeup wipes because I’ll rub my eye in the middle of the night and wake up with a black eye!

25. I’m really loving the call-out culture and I look forward to seeing more people use their platforms.

