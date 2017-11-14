Rose McGowan Arrested Over Felony Cocaine Warrant

Rose McGowan was arrested after turning herself in to police on Tuesday, November 14, for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office tells Us Weekly that the actress, 44, was booked into the system, took a mugshot, and then was released on a $5,000 bond.

McGowan recently fought back after an arrest warrant was issued against her for felony possession of a controlled substance in Virginia. The Charmed alum, who recently spoke out against Harvey Weinstein and sexual harassment in Hollywood, took to Twitter to respond to the warrant.

“Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia,” McGowan tweeted on October 31. “What a load of HORSES—**T.”

As previously reported, The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department spokesperson Rob Yingling confirmed to Us that there was a warrant out for McGowan stemming from an incident in January.

“It is true there is a warrant that has been issued for Rose McGowan,” he told Us. “She arrived in Washington, D.C. at Dulles airport on a flight on January 20, 2017 and she left behind a personal item that was later picked up and reported to our police department by our employees. Upon examining the item, they found traces of a substance that was later identified as a narcotic.”

The legal drama comes shortly after McGowan publicly accused Weinstein of rape. She spoke publicly for the first time following the allegations at The Women’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan, on October 27. “I have been silenced for 20 years. I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I’ve been maligned. And you know what? I’m just like you,” she said at the beginning of her speech. “Because what happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society and that cannot stand and it will not stand.”

