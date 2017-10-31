Rose McGowan is fighting back after an arrest warrant was issued against her for felony possession of a controlled substance in Virginia. The actress, who recently spoke out against Harvey Weinstein and sexual harassment in Hollywood, took to Twitter to respond.

“Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia,” McGowan tweeted. “What a load of HORSES—**T.”

Channing Tatum, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda and More Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal >>>

Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department spokesperson Rob Yingling confirmed to Us that there is a warrant out for McGowan.

Lindsay Lohan, Mel Gibson and More Stars Who Have Found Themselves Locked Up Behind Bars >>>

“It is true there is a warrant that has been issued for Rose McGowan,” he tells Us. “She arrived in Washington, D.C. at Dulles airport on a flight on January 20, 2017 and she left behind a personal item that was later picked up and reported to our police department by our employees. Upon examining the item, they found traces of a substance that was later identified as a narcotic.”

The warrant for McGowan’s arrest comes after the actress publicly accused Weinstein of rape on October 12. The Charmed alum, 44, delivered a powerful speech about sexual harassment in Hollywood at The Women’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, October 27.

Stars at Court >>>

“I have been silenced for 20 years,” McGowan said. “I have been slut-shamed. I have been harassed. I’ve been maligned. And you know what? I’m just like you. Because what happened to me behind the scenes happens to all of us in this society and that cannot stand and it will not stand.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!