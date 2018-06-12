Trying to make amends. Weeks after Roseanne Barr made headlines for calling George Soros a Nazi, the 65-year-old controversial actress took to Twitter to try and make things right.

“I apologize sincerely to @georgesoros,” Barr tweeted on Monday, June 10. “His family was persecuted by The Nazis & survived The Holocaust only because of the strength & resourcefulness of his father.”

The former Roseanne star also tweeted a link to the Open Society Foundation website, one of Soros’ philanthropic endeavors.

Barr’s remarks came after she posted a since-deleted tweet that falsely claimed that former first daughter Chelsea Clinton is married to a nephew of Soros’. When Clinton, 38, responded to correct her, stating that she isn’t married to his nephew, Barr replied with the offensive tweet.

“Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that?” she wrote at the time. “But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?”

The insensitive comments came during a firestorm of racist social media posts, which led to the cancellation of the ‘90s sitcom revival on which Barr starred.

As previously reported, the comedian took aim at White House aide Valerie Jarrett in a since-deleted tweet where she said Jarrett looked like a combination of “Muslim Brotherhood + Planet of the Apes.”

Following the racist comments, ABC pulled the plug on the Roseanne reboot on May 29.

Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, issued a statement at the time, which read: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

