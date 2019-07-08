Sound the alarm! Rosie O’Donnell shared a funny story about her fiancée, Elizabeth Rooney, during a stand-up comedy show on Friday, July 5.

The former The View cohost, 57, told the audience at Lea DeLaria’s The Club in Provincetown, Massachusetts, that an alarm went off at her house on the first night Rooney, 34, slept over. She explained that it was the only time it had gone off in the 20-plus years that she has lived there, which prompted the police officer to kick into high gear, naturally.

O’Donnell explained that Rooney jumped up and grabbed her gun before telling everyone to stay in their rooms. The comedian joked that it was like dating one of Charlie’s Angels.

During another part of her stand-up set, O’Donnell tried to get feedback from the crowd about dating someone younger, but everyone applauded and encouraged the couple’s age difference. When one member of the audience randomly booed, the SMILF alum shot back, “Don’t boo cops.”

Rooney was in attendance at O’Donnell’s show, and they walked out of the club together during the middle of a standing ovation at the end of the night. The Emmy winner revealed that the pair were in P-Town with her 6-year-old daughter, Dakota, for the holiday weekend, and they had been spending time at the beach.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that the Celebrity Detox author proposed to Rooney, whom she started dating a year earlier at a theater benefit. Rooney showed off her engagement ring on Instagram later that month.

“I have a 5-year-old with autism [Dakota] and we have a routine going, the two of us,” O’Donnell previously told Us. “Elizabeth comes every five days and stays for a few days. It’s kind of a great, slow process where [Dakota] does say, ‘I have two brothers and two sisters and two mommies.’ So she’s kind of in the vibe of it, but you know when you have a kid with special needs like that, you try to go in a little bit of a different place. So we both agree that [holding off on wedding plans] would be best for everyone.”

O’Donnell was previously married to Kelli Carpenter from 2004 to 2007, and Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2016. She has four children with Carpenter, Parker, 24, Chelsea, 21, Blake, 19, and Vivienne, 16, and shared Dakota with Rounds, who died by suicide in September 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!