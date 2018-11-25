It’s over. Ross Mathews and his boyfriend Salvador Camarena have called it quits after a decade together.

“After nearly ten years together, Salvador and I have decided that the time has come to part ways,” the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 39, wrote on Instagram on Sunday, November 25. “This split is amicable and filled with kindness, compassion and a genuine love for one another. As we go forward, each of us feels as if he has a cheerleader in our corner — a family member for life. We are happy. Thank you all for your well wishes and love.”

The stylist shared the same post on his Instagram account, adding the hashtag #consciousuncoupling.

The couple, who began dating in 2008, appeared together on an episode of House Hunters in 2013, as they searched for a home in Palm Springs, California. They also made an appearance on Celebrity Family Feud and donated their winnings to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter. (They share three rescue dogs, Louise, Mijo and Audrey.)

In 2012 the pair joked about having kids together. “I grew up with three older brothers, so I can see myself being a cool little league dad,” Camarena told Celebuzz. “And Ross would love a little girl to put in pageants.”

“I’m going to name her Chardonnay and we will bring home that blue ribbon!” Mathews added.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race star told the HuffingtonPost last year that he was starting to think about fatherhood sooner rather than later. “I want to start focusing on my life and my happiness,” he said in October 2017. “I want to have kids now. I feel like I’ve been married and raising my career. I’m ready pretty soon to think about having some babies.”

