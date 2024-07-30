Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton spoke out following the U.K. stabbing at a Taylor Swift–themed event that left three children dead.

“As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through,” William and Kate, both 42, shared in a joint statement via X on Monday, July 29. “We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack.”

They concluded: “Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

Emergency services in Southport, England, confirmed on Monday that they had responded to a stabbing at a Swift-themed yoga dance class and arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with the knife attack that took the lives of three children and injured eight others.

On Tuesday, July 30, the Merseyside police department released the names of the three girls who died: Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9.

“No words can describe the devastation that has hit our family as we try to deal with the loss of our little girl Bebe,” King’s family shared in a statement shared with the police department.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy confirmed on Monday there were also two adults injured during the incident, who are in critical condition.

“We believe that the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked,” Kennedy shared in her statement. “As a mum of two daughters, and the nana of a 5-year-old granddaughter, I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering the families of the victims are currently going through and I want to send them our heartfelt condolences and sympathies.”

King Charles III also spoke out via social media in the wake of the stabbing.

“My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport today,” he wrote via X. “We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”

Upon hearing news of the tragedy, Swift, 34, shared her condolences in an Instagram Story statement.

“The horror of yesterday’s attack in Southport is washing over me continuously, and I’m just completely in shock,” the singer began. “The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.”

Swift concluded: “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”