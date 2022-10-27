Royal Family Feels 'Betrayed' by Meghan's 'Hurtful' Interviews, Expert Says

Keeping tabs? Meghan Markle isn’t afraid of speaking about her experience within the British royal family — and her words make waves across the pond.

“Oh, I think they pay attention,” royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly during an interview on Wednesday, October 26, acknowledging that the Suits alum, 41, is “justifiably” sharing her story after stepping down from her senior duties with Prince Harry in 2020.

Earlier this month, Meghan referred to Queen Elizabeth II‘s death as a “complicated time” for her and her husband, 38, who moved to California after their royal exit. “There’s been such an outpouring of love and support,” she told Variety after previously delaying her cover story out of respect for the late monarch, who died on September 8. “I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.”

The couple were already overseas for charity obligations when news broke of Elizabeth’s death and remained in the U.K. through the mourning period. Meghan and the former military pilot attended his grandmother’s state funeral on September 19 before flying back to the U.S.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband, [Prince Philip],'” the Deal or No Deal alum told the magazine.

Harry’s father, King Charles III, immediately assumed the throne after Elizabeth’s passing. According to Andersen, Meghan’s commentary has put a damper on the royal transition.

“I think — as far as the Charles is concerned, specifically — you know, he feels betrayed,” the author told Us, pointing out that the king, 73, “walked Meghan up the last half of the aisle” at her May 2018 wedding in place of her own father, Thomas Markle. “I mean, he really was very fond of her. And I think he’s somewhat bewildered.”

While Andersen claimed “the queen was used to handling this kind of” behavior from the Sussexes, he thinks Charles is still finding his footing. “I don’t think it threw her as much as it has thrown at Charles, and understandably so, because this is his son and the daughter-in-law who … [have] said some pretty hurtful things.”

Following their bombshell CBS tell-all in March 2021, the Archewell cofounders have continued to make shocking revelations about The Firm. Harry, for his part, has opened up about his tense relationship with his father and brother Prince William — and is expected to divulge even more in his highly anticipated memoir. However, a source exclusively told Us earlier this month that a change in “direction” is in the works after the queen’s death.

“They’ve both agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on Charles and adding intimate details about [Elizabeth’s] legacy,” the insider added of the pair’s upcoming Netlifx documentary and Harry’s memoir.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi