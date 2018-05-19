No wedding day jitters here! Prince Harry headed to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle with his brother and best man Prince William by his side on Saturday, May 19, just moments ahead of his wedding to Meghan Markle.

The groom, 33, and the Duke of Cambridge, 35, looked dapper! Harry wore a single-breasted frockcoat made of blue doeskin, complete with figured braiding of Regimental pattern. The frockcoat is ranked to Major with large gold embroidered crowns.

The frockcoat is made from blue doeskin. It is single-breasted in style with a stand-up collar, The uniform was cut and made by hand, the sleeve pattern taking one person one week to complete. He wore a Pilots’ Wings badge attained while he served with the Army Air Corps for flying Apache helicopters. The four medal ribbons below, from left to right are: K.C.V.O., Afghanistan with rosette, The Queen’s Golden Jubilee and The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

Meanwhile, the best man wore the same uniform, also to the rank of Major. The wings were attained flying helicopters while serving with the RAF. Their two medals below from left to right are: Queen’s Golden Jubilee and Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. He’s also wearing the Garter Star.

Harry and Williams’ family will all be part of the big day. The Queen and Harry’s father, Prince Charles, will be in attendance while the groom’s late mother’s family will also be there for the big day. All three of Princess Diana’s sisters will attend and Lady Jane Fellowes is set to give a reading that will help honor the late Princess of Wales at the wedding.

Additionally, the first event that the couple will attend as newlyweds will be Charles’ party. On Tuesday, May 22, just three days after their nuptials, the former actress, 36, will join the family to celebrate the Prince of Wales’ 70 birthday at the garden of Buckingham Palace. Kensington Palace revealed in a statement that more than 6,000 guests have been invited to honor Charles’ military affiliations and charity work.

The couple previously revealed that they had postponed their honeymoon to attend the event, which will also honor the emergency personnel who responded to the Manchester Arena terrorist attack last year. The details of their honeymoon have not yet been revealed.