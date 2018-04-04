It’s over for Rudy and Judith Giuliani. The former mayor of New York’s wife has filed for divorce after 15 years of marriage, Page Six reports.

“It is with great sadness I can confirm that Judith and I are divorcing. We hope to do this as amicably as possible, and hope that people will respect the privacy of our children at this time,” Rudy, 73, reportedly told the site.

“In these divorce situations, you cannot place blame, it is 50/50, there are problems on both sides,” the politician continued. “We will have to divide our properties in New York and Palm Beach.”

Page Six adds that Judith, 63, filed a contested divorce proceeding in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Rudy and Judith tied the knot in 2003. This was the third marriage for both of them.

The Leadership author was previously married to Regina Peruggi from 1968 to 1982 and Donna Hanover from 1984 to 2002. He shares adult children Andrew and Caroline with Hanover. The registered nurse, meanwhile, shares daughter Whitney with ex-husband Bruce Nathan.

Rudy served as the major of New York City from 1994 to 2001. In January 2017, President Donald Trump named the former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York his informal cybersecurity adviser.

