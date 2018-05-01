Russell Brand has canceled the remainder of his ReBirth tour to be by his mother’s bedside.

The comedian revealed in a Monday, April 30, video that his mom, Barbara, 71, had been involved in a “really serious road accident” that left her with “numerous, life-threatening injuries.”

In the clip posted on Twitter, Brand, 42, said tickets will be refunded or “possibly rescheduled,” but at the moment he can’t imagine performing. “I feel too sad and too connected to this,” he told fans. “I apologize, but obviously it’s circumstances beyond my control.”

“What I realize though this are some things that are really obvious, the importance you love and how often these things happen,” continued the Recovery author. “When you’re in a hospital, you’re surrounded by people in traumatic situations and suffering and pain so it brings you to a kind of bare and raw truth about your own reality.”

Brand went on to share that Barbara has battled cancer six times.

“I’m really sad for my mom,” he said. “She only finished chemotherapy a month ago and for her to be in this situation is already very difficult. The man who was driving, a friend of mine, Taz, he’s making a good recovery.”

The hit and run crash occurred on April 25, The Sun reported. Per the paper, Barbara, who was seated in the back of an Audi A8, was reportedly on her way to babysit Mabel, the 18-month-old daughter Brand shares with his wife, Laura Gallacher. A witness, who gave first aid Barbara, told The Sun that the vehicle “came round the corner and lost control. It went straight into the Audi.”

Brand’s tour was scheduled to run until November 2018.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!