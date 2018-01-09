Russell Simmons Accused of Rape by Two More Women: Report

Russell Simmons has reportedly been accused of rape by two more women.

TMZ reports that two women filed police reports with the NYPD late last month accusing the musical mogul of raping them in 1983 and 1991, respectively.

As previously reported, Simmons was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman named Keri Claussen Khalighi on November 19. He was later accused of sexual assault by screenwriter Jenny Lumet on November 30. Simmons was also accused of sexual assault by nine more women, including four rapes, in reports published by The New York Times and Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, December 13. He previously denied all of the accusations against him.

“Mr. Simmons stands by all of his previous statements – nothing has changed,” Simmons’ lawyer told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 9. He issued a statement in response to the allegations made against him on November 19.

“As a long-time social activist, I have applauded the strength of the brave men and women who have spoken out over the past month and made their voices heard regarding sexual assault and harassment,” the statement to Us read at the time. “I am a supporter of the #MeToo campaign and the victims who were previously terrified to stand up and speak out against sexual misconduct. I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being I know Keri Claussen Khalighi and remember the weekend in 1991 that she has referenced. Everything that happened between us 26 years ago was completely consensual and with Keri’s full participation.”

Sherri Hines is one of the women who recently filed a report against the Def Jam Recordings cofounder. She opened up about her alleged experience with Simmons during an appearance on NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today in December.

“When he finished, I ran out of there and I left. I was crying… I just couldn’t believe I was just violated like that,” Hines said at the time. “And more so that I felt embarrassed, I felt used, worthless and why I use those words, is because Russell knew how Mercedes Ladies, we went up against an all-male arena… He came to my home, and he met my mom, who was a single mom who had 10 kids she was raising… so for him to do this.”

TMZ adds that the other woman, who chose to remain anonymous, claimed Simmons raped her at his New York home after they went out on a date in 1991. She was 32 at the time.

